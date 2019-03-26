Delaware’s Dogfish Head is known for its “off-centered” approach to craft beer, but with its latest brew, the company is moving into the world of film development — literally. And they even made a little video featuring Philly landmarks to prove it.
As it turns out, Dogfish Head’s latest beer, a gose dubbed Super Eight, can be used to develop Kodak Super 8 film. Created in collaboration with the legendary film company, Super Eight features a low pH level and plenty of vitamin C, making it a good catalyst for a step in the film developing process, according to a release.
Clocking in a 5.3-percent ABV, the brew focuses on the fruity side of the gose style thanks to the addition of mango, prickly pear, kiwi, raspberry, blackberry, elderberry, and boysenberry. The brew is balanced with toasted quinoa and red Hawaiian sea salt, giving Super Eight nine total ingredients, though Dogfish says the salt doesn’t count.
“Technically that’s nine, but it ‘gose’ without saying that there’s going to be salt,” the company said via a release. “These unique ingredients give this beer a vibrant red color, with delicious flavors of berries and watermelon, along with a tart — yet refreshing — finish.”
Super 8 film, meanwhile, is a long-beloved type of analog film that Kodak first released in 1965. A revolutionary technology at the time, Super 8 film is credited with both giving rise to “the amateur film genre” and the “home movie rage in the ‘60s and ‘70s” due to its ease of use and affordability, according to LiveScience.
The idea for the beer came about last year following Dogfish founder Sam Calagione’s appearance on Kodak’s podcast, The Kodakery. There, Calagione learned about beer’s potential to serve as a film developing agent, and decided to brew Super Eight, which was in development at the time, to suit the task.
“We said ‘hmm’ this beer is gonna have an acidic sort of sour pH, it’s gonna have a heightened level of vitamin C, and we thought this beer could be the ultimate film developing catalyst,” Calagione said in a statement. “We tested it, lo and behold it is.”
As NeatPour points out, however, the process involves a little more than pouring a can of beer into a container and getting developed film. In addition to the film “developer,” finished film requires “stop bath” and “fixer,” two steps for which Super Eight is inappropriate. To use the beer as a developer, Dogfish-loving videographers will have to add additional vitamin C and baking soda, as a chart from Kodak shows.
However, despite those additional steps, Calagione seems to be all in on the new Kodak partnership, and promises a Super 8-filmed (and Super Eight-developed) movie, to be released in partnership with the Nature Conservancy this fall. Dogfish and Kodak even made a little teaser video of beer-developer Super 8 film featuring some Philly landmarks to show the process works: