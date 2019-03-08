To celebrate coming to Pennsylvania, Collective Arts will hold a series of events to introduce their beers to the area starting March 10 with a “spin your own vinyl night” at Prohibition Taproom. From there events throughout the week at locations such as the Pub on Passyunk East, Pinnochio’s in Media, Delaware County, and Garage Fishtown, among other spots. A full list of events is available on Collective Arts’ website. Further local get-togethers, Johnston says, are in the works.