Bryce Harper’s historic, $330-million, 13-year deal with the Phillies has inspired celebrations ranging from social-media freak-outs to radio station name changes. Soon, fans will be able to toast Harper with a matching beer.
Following news Harper’s signing to the Phillies on Thursday, Bucks County-based Broken Goblet Brewing announced it would soon release its The Bryce Is Right, a hazy India Pale Ale, to commemorate what is reportedly the “most lucrative contract in American sports history.”
“Isn’t it funny how, in sports more than anywhere else, your enemy can become your champion? All it takes is a change of venue, some new duds, and a ton of cash,” the beer’s label reads.
Flavor-wise, Broken Goblet tells fans to watch for notes of passion fruit, citrus, papaya, and bubblegum.
Since opening in Bucks County in 2014, Broken Goblet has become known in part for its line of beers named after current events in sports, like No One Likes Us, We Don’t Care, a hazy IPA named for Jason Kelce’s famous Eagles Super Bowl victory speech, or Nightmare Fuel, a cream ale released shortly after the Flyers unleashed Gritty onto the world.
The Bryce Is Right will be available starting sometime in May, according to an Instagram posting. Fans can pick up the beer then at Broken Goblet’s new Bensalem location at 2500 State Rd.