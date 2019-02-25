Developers of the 51-story W Hotel arising at 15th and Chestnut Streets have signed a restaurant tenant, but put down your fork: It’s almost a year from opening — target is “early 2020.”
LDV Hospitality, the New York group that a few years ago set up Scarpetta at the Rittenhouse Hotel, says it will place a branch of Dolce Italian on the ground floor of the skyscraper with a dedicated entrance on Chestnut Street across from Del Frisco’s.
Dolce Italian, whose mod concept is based on Fellini’s Rome of the 1960s, first opened in Miami Beach in 2013, where its features include a mozzarella bar with made-to-order mozzarella dishes.
In 2015, Dolce won the Bravo series Best New Restaurant, besting 15 contenders. A Chicago location opened in 2015 but closed in 2018.
The Philly location will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Menu will include house-made pastas, Neapolitan pizzas, salads, and a signature veal Milanese.
LDV has Dolce Mare at Ocean Resort in Atlantic City, a successor to its Azure by Allegretti; that restaurant closed when Revel shut down.