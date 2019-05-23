Di Bruno also made a few hires recently: Chef Ashley James, who was vice president of culinary at Starr Catering Group (now Constellation), is managing director of culinary. Chef Caitlin Mateo, an alumna of the local Kimpton Hotels and Safran Turney Hospitality, is the executive store chef for Rittenhouse and also will oversee culinary at Alimentari. Also, Tria alumna Sande Friedman, as Di Bruno’s category manager for wine and beer, oversees the beverages at the Rittenhouse and Franklin stores; she also is president of Philly Wine Week.