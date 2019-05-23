Di Bruno Bros. is creating an Italian-style bar with a counter serving cafe-style charcuterie and cheeses, snacks, and Roman-style pizza upstairs at its location at 18th and Chestnut Streets near Rittenhouse Square.
Called Alimentari, which translates to "good food and camaraderie,” it is expected to open in July.
The location’s second floor has housed a cafeteria-style, breakfast-lunch cafe serving soups, salads, and sandwiches, but cousins Bill Mignucci Jr. and Emilio Mignucci wanted to kick it up to a more Italian experience.
At the top of the stairs on the left will be a bar with wine, beer, and cocktails, as well as a bar for eating and a small lounge area. On the right side off the stairs will be a counter with charcuterie and cheese, hanging prosciutto, a pizza setup for Roman-style pizza al taglio, and additional seating.
Di Bruno also made a few hires recently: Chef Ashley James, who was vice president of culinary at Starr Catering Group (now Constellation), is managing director of culinary. Chef Caitlin Mateo, an alumna of the local Kimpton Hotels and Safran Turney Hospitality, is the executive store chef for Rittenhouse and also will oversee culinary at Alimentari. Also, Tria alumna Sande Friedman, as Di Bruno’s category manager for wine and beer, oversees the beverages at the Rittenhouse and Franklin stores; she also is president of Philly Wine Week.
Hours will be 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily, with an aperitivo menu starting at 4 p.m.