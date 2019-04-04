This is almost the next best thing to cooking your main and side on a sheet pan. To be clear, though, this is not a one-pan experience. By giving the chicken a simultaneous turn in a separate skillet while the hash is roasting in the oven, you’re sure to produce crisped skin and meat that is done by the time the vegetables are tender. You transfer the browned chicken to finish atop the hash, infusing the vegetables with more flavor.