There were a handful of moments when Morozin’s old sous-chef impulses to overdo it could have used some editing (not unlike the mission statement on Verbena’s website, which rambles on for 1,100-plus words). His Pocono trout dish, for example, inverts the usual protein-over-starch paradigm and treats the butterflied fish more like a cafeteria tray or shingle, piled high with quinoa salad, sunflower shoots, trout roe, and a scoop of dense pistachio paste that was a “mousse” in aspiration only. The delicacy of the fish was an afterthought. Likewise, Morozin got too tricky with the alt-garnishes by pairing the short rib with two starches — undercooked flageolet beans and a sticky puree of kabocha squash that I’d have deleted for more of an actual sauce over the meat, which was tender but dry. I also would have truly loved the rye-stuffed quail over celery root puree had the honey-basted bird been roasted to a better crisp. The flanks were a little flabby.