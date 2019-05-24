Enter the Mexican old-fashioned, which swaps out the usual whiskey for Hornitos Añejo tequila. The Hornitos isn’t quite from the top shelf of Nemi’s collection of 30 tequilas. But it’s a solid, sensible choice for mixing, and it lends the drink a softer, smoother, more vanilla-caramel taste, thanks to its barrel time, almost brandy-esque compared to the boozy elbows that bourbon usually provides. It’s a shade lighter on the palate, too, which makes it an easy warm-weather sipper for devotees of brown spirits. But that’s also what gives this twist on a classic its own distinctive personality, one reinforced by agave syrup for measured sweetness and a few drops of ancho chili liqueur to give the familiar notes of Angostura bitters and an orange twist a subtle Mexi-kick. — Craig LaBan