The tandoor-roasted fresh pomfret, though, is a rare delight for lovers of whole fish. Its flesh is deeply marinated in Kashmiri red chilies with cuminy ginger-garlic paste and herbal asafoetida, then sliced into vents for easy plucking of the Tamil-Nadu classic. Another Tamil staple is the goat trotter paya, a soup anchored by a goat’s foot that I’ve yet to come across on local menus. The foot is for flavor, mostly, as well as richness that adds a sneaky depth to the deceptively thin brown broth kissed with coconut milk and filled with nothing else but tiny bits of red onion that spark to reveal the soup’s complexity when you bite them. I believe it when Karmegam says this was his mother’s cure-all remedy when he got sick, like “Tamilian penicillin.”