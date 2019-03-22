On the other hand, a baked branzino shaped into a basket around cherry tomatoes and a white confetti of less-than-awesome crabmeat was dry and overcooked. The restaurant’s signature “seven fishes” showpiece, a Christmas Eve seafood feast piled into a single dish, was about abundance more than finesse. There were some gems within the heap, especially the little clams, big sweet scallops, abundant mussels, and impressively tender stewed squid. But the linguine (never spaghetti for the Varalli family) was mushier than I like. (“Al dente” is not a trend Scannicchio’s has yet embraced.) And if I never see another puny prefrozen lobster tail broiled to rubbery oblivion then splayed atop a dish as a crowning flourish, I’d consider it progress — even if that means six fishes rather than seven.