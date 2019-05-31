But progress has clearly been made, and diligent wine gatekeepers like Beddia and Lesher, who at a minimum demand that “we still want the wines to be good,” have assembled a compelling list that showcases a worldwide variety of personalities, character, and flexibility that match well with the menu, with very fair double-cost markups to encourage exploration. Wines like Le Dos d’Chat Trousseau from coveted Domaine de Saint Pierre ($14 glass/$62 bottle) channel a Côtes du Jura earthiness that pairs perfectly with a mushroom pizza. The barbera-bonarda blend from La Stoppa ($13/$58) is an Emilia Romagna dark fruit bomb edged with rustic spice. Among the most refreshing options comes from a name with which some Philadelphians might be familiar: Maloof. The orange wine pouring on draft for an incredibly reasonable $11 comes from the Oregon HQ of Bee and Ross Maloof. (He was the beverage director of the Vedge restaurant group; she was an aerospace engineer.) It’s a Willamette Valley pinot gris that gets its salmon-pink hue from 18 days of extended skin contact, and that delivers a nervy, citrusy quenchability that works to perfection with one of Beddia’s creamy white pies with peppery seasonal greens. As Philly’s natural wine scene finally rounds the bend into a promising stretch, it seems only fitting that one of my new favorites comes from a winemaker that completes the circle. — Craig LaBan