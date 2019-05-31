But once was never enough for those who really understood the profound goodness of these reinventions of the American classic, those crispy-edged pies that Beddia elevated with seasonal flourishes, a finishing grate of Old Gold cheese, and a no-compromise commitment to handcraft that instilled each bite with a profoundly deep resonance. What Beddia has done with this long-awaited second act (after closing his original in 2018) is bring his pizza vision back to earth for the rest of us, with orange wines on draft and Cantabrian anchovy benefits. And it succeeds in large part thanks to a partnership with the Defined Hospitality team that created Suraya, which had the wherewithal to help him build the modern pizza palace of his dreams and the systems and well-trained service to make it actually work.