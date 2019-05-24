There are certainly good prospects to the south in Fishtown-Kenzo, with Que Chula Es Puebla, El Taco Riendo, as well as Loco Pez, Hefe Tacos, and Sancho Pistola’s. But by gambling on Port Richmond’s virgin taco territory, with real estate prices that allowed them to buy the bricks, they’ve afforded themselves the luxury to create a concept with a different aesthetic for a Mexican restaurant than we’ve seen to date. They’ve gone light on the kitschy clichés of hanging serapes, flashing cerveza signs, and mariachi motifs, opting instead to keep their bi-level space sleek, clean, and modern, its white walls warmed by walnut-color wood floors traced with dark stripes. Modern Mexican tunes from the alt-rock band Jaguares pulse through the air on the toasty aroma of freshly frying tortillas alongside boleros and ranchera classics from Luis Miguel and Javier Solís — a playlist curated by Fuentes, who also guides the personable service and runs the bar.