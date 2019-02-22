But there was in fact plenty of food on the creative small plates ($12 or less) and entrées (hovering quite reasonably in the low $20s). And all hesitations should be set aside by the substance of the well-crafted flavors on those plates. There were crunchy Brussels sprouts over a cheesy cacio e pepe sauce topped with the smoky shards of chips made from Benton’s ham. Slow-cooked carrots came glazed in mustard with caraway aioli and black bread croutons. A salad of bitter chicories — radicchio, frisée and Belgian endive — was cut by the nuttiness of sunflower seed pesto and the tart, pithy bite of a pureed lemon sauce. An artful ellipsis of beets dusted with an Egyptian sesame spice puree called duqqa was so aromatic, it carried me to a faraway bazaar. A swoosh of housemade ricotta set beneath it all added a fresh tang and creamy richness.