That so many other cultural references come to mind at a meal at the Georgian Bakery & Cafe, even in the dessert case, where the baklava looks more like a thicker pastry strudel than the flaky phyllo Middle Eastern standard, is only a reflection of how Georgia itself evolved a unique character from its natural status as a crossroads for ancient trade. As those traditions reestablish fresh New World roots along Bustleton Avenue, where residents of myriad former Soviet republics gather to toast mutual friendship, and where baker Giorgi Gvelesiani dives deep into the fiery maw of the tone hearth for 500 loaves of daily bread, the diverse character of today’s Philadelphia continues to evolve brilliantly along with it.