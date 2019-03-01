The 18th-century painting of a regal black man has for decades been presented as an image of Hercules, George Washington’s celebrated but enslaved chef, who toiled at the President’s House in Philadelphia and at Mount Vernon and then made a successful escape. Titled a Presumed Portrait of George Washington’s Cook, it has been attributed to American master Gilbert Stuart everywhere it has been presented, from its home at a Spanish museum, to reproductions at the Smithsonian Museum of African American History, Mount Vernon and on the covers of several current books. A reproduction also hangs in the Liberty Bell Pavilion at Independence National Historical Park, where I first saw encountered it a decade ago and was inspired to write a two-part series about the chef for the Inquirer.