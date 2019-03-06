It was a fascinating experience with some deep-dive art analysis that did not make it into my final piece due to space constraints. (Editors!) But the use of UV light cited in the lede is an important thing to clarify. Ultraviolet light cannot penetrate lead, and there is lots of lead in the white paint of that era. That’s why only the white fabric of the clothing was visible when the black light was turned on. The UV light was used to see if there had been repainting on the portrait. There had been, but not so much on the hat, which would have needed to be an entirely new 19th century addition to the painting for it to make sense as a chef’s hat, even though that’s what modern viewers had long accepted it to be. The problem is that the tall chef’s toque did not appear until it was popularized by the French chef Marie-Antoine Carême in the 1820s, long after this portrait was painted.