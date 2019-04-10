There’s no such thing as a perfect rating system. But I had the luxury of creating a system from scratch, and I deliberately avoided stars. I chose an icon that would grow its own Philly meaning over time as local restaurants populated its ranks, from the handful of top-rated four-bell trendsetters at its pinnacle down to the “poor” No Bells basement. It has remained deliberately uninflated, so a rating of two bells (“very good”) and above remains a genuine green-light recommendation. I’ve also done my best to instill values in my rating system that reflect my own — a hunger to embrace the city’s diverse riches and a determination to measure restaurants against their own ambitions as much as they are framed by the context of a wider scene. This means a casual taqueria making one extraordinary traditional dish can rise as high as the trendiest upscale Center City kitchen.