Every spring for the last decade, I’ve managed to convince an almost entirely new group to hang out for a day as Brewvitational judges as they sip through dozens of beers. In honor of BrewviX, our 10th annual beer competition, I invited a few old faces back to reprise their noble roles alongside a fresh collection of experts to give this year’s panel the perfect mix of institutional Brewvi memory and wide-eyed wonder at the thirsty task. They were up to it!