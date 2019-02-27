South Philadelphia’s Italian kitchens have serious soup magic, too. The classic Abruzzo specialty scrippelle 'mbusse, in which Pecorino-filled crepe rolls are floated in chicken broth, is one of the frequent specialties at Mr. Joe’s Cafe (1514 S. Eighth St.) and a menu anchor at Le Virtù (1927 E. Passyunk Ave.) The hearty pasta-fagiole tradition of bean and noodle soups is a frequent draw at Fitzwater Cafe (728 S. Seventh St.), the Italian lunch-brunch specialist where a white-bean version is in the soup-of-the-day rotation. Of course, South Philly also has a United Nations of other diverse soup options: the Phnom Penh rice noodle soup at I Heart Cambodia (2207 S. Seventh St.), the flavorful Indonesian soups filled with twisty, handmade noodles at Sky Cafe (1122 Washington Ave.), and a funky Vietnamese bún bò huế at Cafe Nhan (1606 W. Passyunk Ave.) that may be the city’s best.