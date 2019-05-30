Priest, 31, even has an open-top fermenter called a “coolship” inspired by the one at Cantillon in order to capture the terroir of ambient yeasts floating in the air. Of course, Priest’s is a mobile version in the back of a box truck because he does not actually own a brewery (“yet”), but instead sources wort (the base of beer) made to his recipes from up to 10 local brewers. Once he returns to his cellar, the beers are fermented further, put in barrels to mature, and eventually blended. It’s an old European method prized by the gueuze masters of Belgium, like Tilquin, that is gaining traction locally with other examples.