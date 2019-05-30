1. Berliner Messe: Credo 2018 Spontaneously Fermented Pale Wheat Ale (4%), the Referend Bier Blendery. The Referend, owned by James Priest, isn’t quite a brewery (yet) so much as a blender in Belgian gueuzerie tradition, sourcing wort brewed to its own recipes by other breweries, then spontaneously fermenting them with wild yeast in a mobile “coolship” before barrel-aging for years until they’re ready to blend. Berliner Messe: Credo has more in common with lambic than German-style Berliner Weisse because it’s fermented wild, but the pale wheat ale base is considerably lighter than many of Referend’s other brews, and still packs a lemony Berliner lactobacillus pucker. “Tart! Tart! Tart!" chimed multiple judges, who detected some funky pineapple brett notes on the nose, as well as hints of apricot. Others praised the fine carbonation of this large-format bottle and a complexity that, despite being a low-alcohol session sour, is the mark of a well-made "bier.”