When John Kenney took over East Falls Beverage in 2009, the store was an average beer shop with six or so craft offerings. A decade later, it has evolved into a no-frills place where folks thumb-gun (or shotgun) sought-after beers like the Alchemist’s Heady Topper just for fun. While the single bottle/can selection is limited — just two dozen beers of the store’s 300 overall — the list is closely managed, with a focus on hazy and Northeast IPAs like Singlecut’s Weird & Gilly and Half Acre’s Gone Away, and smaller local outfits like Wissahickon Brewing and Dock Street. If you can’t choose, pick up a master pack, a curated four-pack of new releases or new-to-Philly brands. The shop also carries six-packs and cases (which can be delivered).