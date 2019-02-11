View this post on Instagram

Excited to announce our new tap room in KOP is officially open. 3100 Horizon Drive. Stay tuned for updates on the progress of our new 30 bbl production brewery (or just peak through the window when you’re here enjoying a beer)! . . #Repost @conshohockenbrewingkop with @get_repost ・・・ See you at 4pm today 🍻🙌