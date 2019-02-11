Conshohocken Brewing Company has officially opened up in King of Prussia with a new, 15,500-square-foot location that includes a tasting room and dining area for guests, as well as a production facility, quality testing lab, and canning line aimed at tripling the brewery’s output going forward.
Located at 3100 Horizon Dr. in King of Prussia, Conshy Brewing’s latest location opened at 4 p.m. Friday at to eager fans who were given about two hours notice about the debut, general manager Laura Houck told the Inquirer by phone. But while it may have been quiet, she added, the opening was successful, and introduced area drinkers to one of Conshohocken Brewing’s most ambitious projects yet.
On the taproom and restaurant side, Conshy KOP features seating for about 100 guests, as well as an outdoor patio area, a VIP section, and a rentable auditorium space for special events that seats up to 50 people. The plan, Houck said, is to expand seating for guests as weather improves over the coming months. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.
Currently, the draft list focuses on Conshohocken Brewing’s flagship beers, like Type A IPA and Puddlers Row ESB, though special, limited brews from the company’s Bridgeport brewpub, such as their popular Gandalf the White IPA or the Blueberry Berliner Weisse, are also available. The menu, meanwhile, will focus on lunch and happy hour with 12-inch pizzas — a first for Conshohocken Brewing at any location — as well as salads and wraps, plus popular appetizers from their other locations, like cheese curds and chicken wings. Houck also noted that while the KOP location does not have a grill, its menu will feature griddled, smashed-style burgers.
The focal point for Conshy KOP, however, is its production facility, which Houck said could triple the company’s current 15-barrel brewing output once it is operational, thanks to elements like additional fermenters and what Houck called an “airplane hangar-sized cold box,” which will serve as the main storage area for the entire company. Conshy KOP will also help package all that beer with its new canning line, a task that Houck said the company has outsourced to larger breweries in the past.
Another new element is the facility’s quality testing lab, which will help monitor the condition and consistency of Conshohocken Brewing’s beer. Lead by head brewer Andrew Horne, the lab will test the quality of brews on-site — another element that helps set Conshy KOP apart from the brewery’s other locations. Between the production facility, canning line, and quality lab, Houck expects the new brewing component to be up and running by the end of March.
“By end of summer,” she said, “we will be making beautiful music together.”
Launched in 2014 in Conshohocken, Conshohocken Brewing, which is owned in part by radio personality Glen Macnow, has since expanded to locations in Phoenixville, Havertown, and Bridgeport. The latest KOP outpost is the company’s fifth location, and is situated about a mile away from the nearby Workhorse Brewing Company, which launched last year as King of Prussia’s first brewery.