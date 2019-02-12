This 156-year-old storefront got a makeover in 2011, when it was reopened by the Willy Wonka-esque Berley brothers, owners of the nearby Franklin Fountain. The Old City outfit takes a bean-to-bar approach, sourcing cacao from around the world, then processing it in house. The products include creamy truffles, hand-dipped pretzels, brandied cherries, lavender and honey caramels, and bars with up to 90 percent chocolate, as well as a wide selection of other candies. Sign up for a monthly tasting and tour, and try a cup of thick, velvety drinking cocoa while you’re there.