It is time to celebrate one of the most sacred of holidays in Philadelphia – National Cheesesteak Day.
Across the region, fans of the greasy, carb-crammed, sodium-saturated sub are lining up to try some of the newer twists on a culinary tradition medical professionals deride as a heart attack on a plate.
They have a point. Some of the variations on the treasured sandwich – like those with bacon and mayo – have a calorie count that can resemble your birth year.
Don’t despair, you can have your fully loaded cheesesteak and survive it, according to experts.
But you need to show some restraint.
“Just because it is this super-fat, heavy-sodium-dense food doesn’t mean you can never have one,” said sports dietitian Kellsey Frank, who is also assistant director of the Center for Nutrition & Performance at Drexel University. “It’s about making educated decisions.”
“If you are going to eat it, eat it in moderation," she said.
In another opinion:
“Eating one cheesesteak on National Cheesesteak Day will not make or break your heart,” said Neel Chokshi, medical director of Penn’s Sports Cardiology and Fitness Program. But, if you enjoy repeated cheesesteaks, there is a reasonable chance your overall diet needs to be examined more closely, he said.
Here is why Chokshi says it’s important not to indulge too often.
After someone downs a cheesesteak, there will be an acute surge of fat into the bloodstream in the form of triglycerides. If that level gets too high, it can put the diner at risk for pancreatitis, admittedly a rare outcome. For diabetics, the sandwich could cause a dangerous surge in blood sugar, Chokshi said.
Gastrointestinal discomfort can run the gamut, from garden-variety heartburn to possibly even aggravation of preexisting gallbladder disease.
Also, when you eat the cheesesteak matters. If it’s a late-night snack, there could be, well, not a whole lot of sleeping going on, Chokshi said.
If your kids haven’t yet developed a taste for the mega sandwich, think twice about any indoctrination, said Chokshi, a vegetarian.
“We are facing an obesity epidemic with kids,” he said. They tend to pick up habits when they are little and impressionable. You don’t want them to carry bad habits into adulthood where they are hard to reverse, he said.
There are ways to make a cheesesteak healthier, said Drexel’s Frank, a Pennsylvania native who admitted to an occasional indulgence.
Opt for chicken, she said, which is lower in fat than ribeye steak. Choose whole wheat over a white roll to get more fiber, protein and Vitamin B. Substitute provolone for processed Cheese Whiz to lower the sodium and add calcium. Skip the mayo and share the sub or save half for another meal, Frank said.
Obviously, what you drink with that cheesesteak can make matters worse. So, Frank said, drink water – and ask for fruit or veggies as a side.
“I would not count chips as a potato,” Frank said. “They are potato but they don’t count as a vegetable. Neither do fries.”
Now that you’ve been warned, if you still want to celebrate the official day in style, there are some new takes on the old recipe to consider.
Roots Cafe in West Chester is debuting a special CBD-infused breakfast cheesesteak they call “The Antidote," for its alleged hangover-cure properties. (CBD is a compound of the marijuana plant that doesn’t get the user high but is said to have some health benefits.) The Antidote includes quality meats and is topped with a sauce made with American, gruyere, pepper jack, and white cheddar cheeses.
The restaurant didn’t even try to estimate the number of calories in it, said John Hearn, co-owner and co-chef of the farm-to-table eatery.
“We tried to take out all the calories but we were left with a piece of lettuce on the plate,” he joked.
Another local limited-edition cheesesteak combines another Philly-based tradition – Hank’s root beer – with a classic cheesesteak from Campo’s Deli.
The meat is marinated in the soda, then finished off with a bit of root beer-flavored “drizzle” and powder, said Tony Salvatore, partner and chief customer officer of Hank’s Gourmet Beverages. The result is clearly an indulgence, he said.
“Everything in moderation,” he added. “It is definitely a treat."