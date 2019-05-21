In his three-bell review last year, Inquirer critic Craig LaBan praised Cadence as an “edgy, earthy atelier of intricate inspirations and live-fire cooking," and later called it “the most innovative kitchen” of 2018. Cadence is a collab among chef Jon Nodler and his wife, pastry chef Samantha Kincaid, and chef Michael Fry, who met while working at Fork, High Street on Market, and a.kitchen.