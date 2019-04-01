There's a difference between "bulk" and "bulky," so do not be put off by the term. Bulk bins afford the opportunity to acquire items great and small. You will often pay less per pound for the same foodstuffs packaged elsewhere in the store, and you can save money by purchasing just the amounts you need. Stores committed to reducing food waste, such as Dawson's Market in Rockville, Maryland, even give their employees 25-cent bin deals on bruised produce and nearly expired items.