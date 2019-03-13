This weekend, Phillies fans can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with corned beef from the Pineville Tavern and “Bryce Krispie Treats” baked in honor of the team’s latest acquisition.
The treats, which are decorated to resemble just-signed Bryce Harper’s stylish hair and beard, will be sold at Pineville’s Bucks County and Fishtown locations for $3. Proceeds will be donated to Harper’s Heroes, Harper’s charitable foundation, which supports children who are fighting cancer. The snacks will be available Saturday and Sunday, according to Pineville owners Andrew and Drew Abruzzese.
The Fishtown Pineville, at 2448 E Huntingdon St., also is setting up an outdoor smoker and giving away free corned beef Reuben sliders from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Corned beef and cabbage platters are available Saturday and Sunday at both locations for $18 along with Guinness, Irish whiskey and cocktail specials.
The original historic Pineville Tavern is at 1089 Durham Rd. in Pineville.