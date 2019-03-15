Vincenzo Barone, owner of Bricco Coal Fired Pizza in Westmont and his newly opened location in the Bourse Food Hall, recently got the chance to see how his pies stack up against those made by some of the world’s renowned pizzaiolos.
Last week, Barone placed fifth out of 15 in the International Pizza Challenge at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas. Barone, who was chosen to compete as an ambassador for the flour company Polselli, faced top pizza chefs competing in a Roman-style pizza category against other chefs from the U.S. and Italy.
Barone came in right behind Fabrizio Roscioli, whose historic Roman bakery Forno Campo de’Fiori is famous for its pizza bianca, or white pizza.
“It was inspiring and I am excited to be back in Philly and ready to step my pizza game up," Barone said. "It was incredible seeing how important pizza is to the community!”