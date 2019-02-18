On Sunday, Feb. 24, Tria chef Brian Lofink will honor his mother, who was born in Mauritius, with a Mauritian-theme pop-up at the South Philly bar 12 Steps Down (Ninth and Christian Streets) from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. The cuisine of Mauritius, an island in the Indian Ocean off Africa, is a mix of Indian, French, and Chinese.