Word of two food pop-ups this week:
On Friday, Feb. 22, Mike Mastrocola Jr. of Mastrocola’s Famous Philly Roast Pork will join Jason Davis of Dock Street Brewery at the Whole Foods store at 929 South St. from 4 to 6 p.m. They’ll pair Mastrocola’s pork with Dock Street beers.
The pork was a signature product sold at the long-ago delis operated by Mastrocola’s late father; it is now distributed by Swedesboro’s Wellshire Farms and is carried at regional Whole Foods stores.
On Sunday, Feb. 24, Tria chef Brian Lofink will honor his mother, who was born in Mauritius, with a Mauritian-theme pop-up at the South Philly bar 12 Steps Down (Ninth and Christian Streets) from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. The cuisine of Mauritius, an island in the Indian Ocean off Africa, is a mix of Indian, French, and Chinese.
On the menu (pay as you go) will be dholl puri (flatbread stuffed with curried lima beans, pickled vegetables, cilantro chutney); eggplant and potato pakora (spiced tempura, dipping sauces); boulette soup (chayote and shrimp dumplings, seasoned chicken broth, scallions); octopus rougaille (grilled octopus, tomato curry, basmati rice, farata); and grilled pineapple with vanilla glaze, chili, and sea salt.