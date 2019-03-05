Fish out, dog in.
The eight-year run of Big Fish in the Shoppes at Brinton Lake in Glen Mills will wrap Saturday, March 9.
“Lease negotiations did not go in our favor, which forced us to face reality and make a difficult decision that we felt was in the best interest of all involved,” the seafooder’s parent company wrote on Facebook.
Meanwhile, I’ve heard from Marty Grims and crew at White Dog Cafe, which will take over this fall after renovations.
This will become the fourth White Dog, which serves an American menu in a canine-filled atmosphere. Judy Wicks founded the restaurant in 1983 on Sansom Street on Penn’s campus. In 2009, Grims bought it and in 2010 he opened a second location in Wayne. The Haverford location opened in May 2015.
Grims’ company, Fearless Restaurants, also operates the Moshulu on Penn’s Landing, Louie Louie in University City, Autograph in Wayne, and DaddyO, Plantation, and Tuckers Tavern on Long Beach Island, N.J.