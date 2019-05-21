Impossible and Beyond meats, both of which are vegan and gluten-free, aren’t cheaper than beef — in fact, they often cost more. The “meat” has much less cholesterol but about the same number of calories as beef, so most acknowledge it’s not exactly “health food.” The texture, not to mention the juices that “bleed” during the cooking process to mimic meat, can be turnoffs for vegetarians. But proponents say they’re not necessarily meant to appeal to those customers.