Five years ago, Joe Beddia demonstrated that by using quality ingredients and patience, you can make outstanding, perhaps even America’s best pizza, out of a deck oven. His new location of Pizzeria Beddia, which opened less than two weeks ago at 1313 N. Lee St. (on a Fishtown backstreet between Frankford Avenue and Front Street), is packing in crowds nightly for a simple menu and a bar. Its reservation book, which goes out 60 days, has been filled since Day One, but more than half of the seats are kept open for walk-ins. The idea is to arrive as close to 5 p.m. as possible.