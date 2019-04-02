Co-brewers Brown and Comly are getting more out of their brewery by using a system they call splatch brewing, where they can split a batch to create additional varieties, such as the Belgian and American IPA they call Double Dragon. Right now, the tap list includes a dry stout, an American pale ale, a Belgian strong dark ale, a German pilsner, a porter, and milk chocolate stout in nitro. There’s a cider on tap, as well as four Pennsylvania wines and cocktails made from Pennsylvania spirits.