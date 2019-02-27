The intent is not caricature but apotheosis, according to Branden McRill, the longtime industry veteran who launched the high-end Walnut Street Cafe and who is developing a too-early-to-talk-about restaurant project for the roof of the garage, a space branded as Cira Green. The idea at the Post, with a kitchen run by Le Bec-Fin alum Richard Cusack, wasn’t to blow up the beer hall concept. Instead, McRill’s hope is to iron out its flaws (namely, no one really wants a giant pretzel or a plate of schnitzel). He hopes customers will say, “This is simple, but these guys are doing it better than a lot of people are doing it," he said. "Anyone can phone it in with bad bar food and get away with it, because a lot of times people are drunk. It’s a gesture of hospitality to say we’re not going to phone this in.”