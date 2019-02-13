The first time was a decade back, when the FBI said state senator and future federal prisoner Vince Fumo, who was charged with 137 counts of conspiracy, fraud and more, had sent a private eye to surveil the bar. More recently, it came up 16 times in the indictment of electrical workers’ Local 98 leaders John J. “Johnny Doc” Dougherty, Michael Neill and Brian Burrows, who owned the place until a few years ago and allegedly paid for thousands of dollars’ worth of work on the property out of union coffers.