On the other hand, there is free transportation. So I get in line for the school bus. Most of what happens while aboard is unprintable, but highlights include: people passing around a lemon squeeze bottle (“It’s got molly in it,” a guy says, maybe joking; I’m too old to be sure); a man describing himself as from “outside West Philly,” and then, pressed for clarification, “Lower Merion. You ever heard of Kobe Bryant?” Everyone seems to agree that living back with their parents is the worst, Alpha Something Something is the best fraternity, and Center City Sips is dope as f-.