As instructed by a warning posted on every single table and on the menu, we ordered at the bar: the Dialing In Tropical IPA ($7 for a pint), which was crisp, hoppy, and not overly fruity, and the Craft Hall Old Fashioned ($10), a pleasantly citrusy, boozy, malty concoction with barrel-aged orange bitters and beer simple syrup. We took a number and waited for food to be delivered to our table — much of it piled atop Lost Bread dough, like a Kennett Square mushroom pizza gooey with a washed-rind, Raclette-like cheese from New Jersey’s Valley Shepherd Creamery ($15), or a fried chicken sandwich slathered with pimento cheese and pickles on an emmer roll ($15).