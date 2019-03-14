Tacos, tequila and guacamole have arrived at the King of Prussia Mall with Bartaco, a casual bar-restaurant that sits in between the Neiman Marcus and Macy’s stores.
Bartaco, which officially opens for business Friday, is part of the Del Frisco’s restaurant group that operates the Barcelona Wine Bar on E. Passyunk Ave. in South Philly. It’s the first Pennsylvania location for the chain, which has outposts in New York, Virginia, Maryland and other states.
The street-food-inspired menu has a “coastal vibe,” according to representatives, and it includes lots of tacos, like steak, chicken pastor and glazed pork belly, as well as rice bowls, tuna poké and other non-taco options. The restaurants also feature secret menus with additional items. The restaurant also offers plenty of tequila and mixed drinks.
The restaurant will be open only for dinner initially, but plans to add lunch service soon. It opens for dinner at 5 p.m. Friday and will be open six days a week, closed Sundays.