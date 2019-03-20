After a string of big, splashy restaurants, Michael Schulson is going much, much smaller with a steakhouse called Alpen Rose, opening March 27 at 116 S. 13th St. It’s taken over the former video store and computer-repair shop on 13th Street south of Sansom, thus creating a true Schulson collective of three restaurants, including Sampan/Graffiti Bar and Double Knot.