Had the Flyers been Stanley Cup contenders, or if they had progressed further in their makeover, it wouldn’t have made sense for them to trade Simmonds. But they had failed to qualify for the playoffs in 2016-17 and had not won a postseason series since 2012, and they had to start asking themselves, if they hadn’t already: When are we going to be ready to compete for a championship, and what will our team look like once we are? They had to weigh whether Simmonds – nearing 30, with so physically demanding a style of play – would remain so valuable to them in the years to come, or whether he would prove more valuable for what he could bring back in a trade before he might begin to decline. Which he has. He scored 24 goals in 75 games last season, playing through several injuries, and he has 16 goals in 62 games this season, including just one in his last 16.