“Up until this point, I try to go about my business as normally as possible,” Simmonds said after the Flyers’ practice Friday evening at the Linc. “I’m thinking about winning the game, not if it’s my last game or not. We have points to get to get back into this playoff race. That’s all my brain is processing right now. The other stuff is what it is. All I can control is that I’m a Philadelphia Flyer right now and preparing for the game.”