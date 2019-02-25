In some ways, Simmonds wasn’t a big part of things recently. He scored only one goal in the last 16 games, and his 27 points in 62 games made this his least-productive offensive season in Philadelphia. But he still took somewhere around 20 shifts a night, chipped in on the power play, and, as Gordon pointed out, kept his kid brothers from getting pushed around. He was an important cog for this particular team, and while the front office merely followed the script on Monday, it wasn’t necessarily good for the current group.