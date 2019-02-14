The Flyers sent Samuel Morin to the Phantoms on a conditioning stint. … Carter Hart will unveil his mask for the Feb. 23 outdoor game next week. “Eagles fans are going to love it,” he said. … Hart trains in the summer with Edmonton goalie Cam Talbot, who is the subject of trade rumors with the Flyers. Hart called the 31-year-old Talbot, who has struggled mightily this season (3.36 GAA, .893 save percentage), a “great mentor” to him. … Michael Raffl left practice early with “tightness” but will be OK to play Saturday, Gordon said. … Gordon was pleased with Justin Bailey’s Flyers debut in Minnesota, saying his drive to the net keyed the first goal. … Because of the team’s hot streak, defenseman Phil Myers is not expected to play Saturday. “It’s kind of hard to take a defenseman out of the lineup when you’re in the midst of a run that has been successful,” Gordon said. “… As much as I can’t wait to see him in the lineup, it’s going to be under the right circumstance.” … Before the Flyers face the Penguins at Lincoln Financial Field at 8 p.m. Feb. 23, a free Fan Festival will be held in the Wells Fargo Center parking lot at Lot G, starting at 11:30 a.m. One of the highlights: a mobile museum that celebrates black hockey history. .. The Flyers activated Pascal Laberge and sent him to the Phantoms.