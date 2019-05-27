Were last in the Western Conference when they came to Philadelphia on Jan. 6. Five of their players happened into a Mummers club that night for a raucous evening that included an Eagles playoff win over the Bears and plenty of the 1982 pop hit “Gloria.” It’s been a rallying cry for the team ever since. They beat the Flyers the following night when goalie Jordan Binnington recorded a shutout in the first start of his NHL career. ... Were shut out three times in six days in November, which led to the firing of Mike Yeo and the hiring of Berube as head coach. St. Louis went 38-19-6 under Berube, who knows all about longshots. He played in the NHL for 17 season (seven with the Flyers), despite starting as an undrafted free agent. He coached the Flyers for two seasons (2013-15) before being replaced by Hakstol. ... This is the Blues’ first trip to the Final since 1970, when they were swept by Boston. ... Former Flyer Brayden Schenn broke a 14-game scoring drought with a goal in the conference-final clincher against San Jose. Pat Maroon, a former Flyers draft pick, scored maybe the biggest goal in team history in double overtime in Game 7 of the conference semifinals against Dallas.