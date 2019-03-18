Giroux was eased into the action. He played just 4:40 in the first period, 7:29 in the second, and a combined 9:38 over the third period and overtime. He finished at plus-2 and took all six of his shots after the second period. That doesn’t include the second-period goal he scored that was erased by a video review because it was determined Jake Voracek was offside when the play started.