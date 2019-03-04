Lost somewhat in the Flyers’ surge is that the surprising (can you say overachieving?) Islanders have come back to the pack — or at least back to Washington, which they now trail in second place. As unlikely as a playoff spot remains for the Flyers, it bears noting that there is a hair difference between the seventh and eighth spots of the playoffs. But the difference between playing the resurgent Stanley Cup champions and an Islanders team as green as the Flyers in playoff experience could be huge.