Gordon can analyze a situation — whether it’s, say, a defensive breakdown or the team’s 1-3-1 neutral-zone forecheck, which has played a key role in the Flyers’ 10-1-1 surge — with the best of them. Ask a question about a specific play and he passionately describes each of the players’ responsibilities and what they did right or wrong. He is a master at the X’s and O’s and can be critical in the locker room, but he also is down-to-earth and approachable, and that makes him connect with the players.