Athletes and coaches spout it all the time. Scott Gordon lived it. Before he became an NHL head coach – first with the Islanders, again with the Flyers this season – he was a goaltender with the East Coast Hockey League’s Johnstown Chiefs, 25 years old, on what he figured was the last stop of his playing career. Just go out and enjoy every day, he told himself. A year and a month later, in 1990, he was in the NHL, playing for the Quebec Nordiques.